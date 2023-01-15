An Education fame actress Carey Mulligan is pregnant! The 37-year-old is expecting third child with husband Marcus Mumford, lead vocalist of the British folk rock band of Mumford & Sons. The news of actress’ pregnancy was confirmed by her rep, reports People magazine. Teyonah Parris Is Pregnant! Actress Flaunts Her Baby Bump Posing In Bikini And Cape (View Pics).

Carey Mulligan Pregnant For The Third Time

View this post on Instagram A post shared by People Magazine (@people)

