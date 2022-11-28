The Marvels star Teyonah Parris took online to show off her baby bump in an empowering post. In a series of post that saw her in a bikini and a cape, and also pose alongside her husband James Parris, the actress is expecting her first child to be born soon. The Marvels: Leaked! First Look of Brie Larson's Carol Danvers, Iman Vellani's Kamala Khan and Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau Out From Upcoming Marvel Film (View Pic).

Check Out the Photos:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teyonah Parris (@teyonahparris)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Teyonah Parris (@teyonahparris)

