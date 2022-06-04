There have been numerous memes doing around Morbius. Netizens have been trending ‘It’s Morbin’ Time’ on Twitter and now Jared Leto too has joined the bandwagon with a hilarious video. He can be seen holding a fake script and reading it. The title of this script reads Morbius 2: It’s Morbin’ Time and its screenwriter is credited as Bartholomew Cubbins, a Dr Seuss’ character that Jared Leto frequently uses as his pseudonym. Morbius: Jared Leto's Marvel Film Returns to 1,000 Theatres After Weeks of Memes.

Jared Leto On Morbius 2

What time is it? pic.twitter.com/IuWR72WCc9 — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) June 3, 2022

