Get ready to Morb as Jared Leto's Morbius returns to over 1,000 theatres this week. The film has received quite the ironical reception online, and fans have been trending terms like "it's Morbin time" for weeks now on sites like Twitter. The film starring Jared Leto released in theatres back in April and received quite the scathing reviews from critics. Morbius Movie Review: Jared Leto’s Marvel Film is a Soul-Sucking Mess of Ideas That Will Leave You Bored (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out The Source Below:

After weeks of memes about the film, ‘MORBIUS’ will return to over 1,000 theaters tomorrow. (Source: https://t.co/L3uAxCvyKh) pic.twitter.com/B9Yi7ybya7 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 2, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)