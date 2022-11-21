The 50th American Music Awards 2022 saw the great Lionel Richie being honoured with Stevie Wonder, Charlie Puth, Ari Lennox et al singing the famous song "We Are The World". What's more, the legendary singer joined them on stage and became part of their renditions as the audience enjoyed their beautiful performance. AMAs 2022: BTS Wins Favorite Pop Duo or Group at American Music Awards for the Fourth Consecutive Year!

Watch Video:

Icon Award winner Lionel Richie joined the stage at the #AMAs during a powerful performance of We Are the World. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/W3Xl3XOTPh — E! News (@enews) November 21, 2022

Here's the Original Song, Featuring Lionel Richie:

