BTS has bagged the award in the category Favorite Pop Duo or Group once again at the 2022 American Music Awards aka AMAs. It is the fourth time in a row that the k-pop boy band has won in this category at the AMAs. BTS Wins Group of the Year Award at 2022 MTV VMAs, Thanks ARMY for Love and Support (View Tweet).

BTS Wins Favorite Pop Duo Or Group At AMAs

And the #AMAs for Favorite Pop Duo or Group goes to @BTS_twt! 💜 pic.twitter.com/pzhjoctPHg — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 20, 2022

BTS Wins Big

.@BTS_twt is now the act with the most wins of all-time in the #AMAs "Favorite Pop Duo or Group" category! They have won the award for 4 consecutive years (2019, 2020, 2021, 2022). pic.twitter.com/BaVbjQwJqK — BTS Charts & Translations⁷ (@charts_k) November 20, 2022

