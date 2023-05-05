Following her highly-publicised court case with ex-husband Johnny Depp, Amber Heard has reportedly quit Hollywood and moved to Madrid, Spain. The actress is said to have moved to Madrid alongside her two-year old daughther while Heard's reps declined to comment on the situation. Amber Heard will be seen next on-screen this year in Aquaman and The Lost Kingdom in December. Amber Heard Settles Defamation Case by Her Ex Johnny Depp; Blames 'American Legal System' for Putting Her Through Humiliation (View Insta Post).

Check Out the Reports:

Amber Heard quits Hollywood and moves to Madrid: report https://t.co/f3xjxxFbQF pic.twitter.com/4Y2fYMBIBk — Page Six (@PageSix) May 4, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)