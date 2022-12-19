Amber Heard has finally revealed that after much deliberation she is finally settling the defamation case made against her by ex-husband Johnny Depp. In a long note on social media, the actress seemed heartbroken with her decision, but did this as she has 'lost faith in the American legal system'. Check out her full post below. Johnny Depp Wins Defamation Case Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard; Netizens Cheer for the Pirates of the Caribbean Star’s Victory.

Amber Heard Settles Johnny Depp's Defamation Case:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard)

