Andy (Andrew Michael) Rourke, the bassist for the renowned indie-pop icons rock band The Smiths, has passed away at the age of 59. Guitarist Johnny Marr confirmed in a statement on social media, expressed his deep sadness and revealed that Rourke had been battling pancreatic cancer for an extended period. Tom Verlaine Founder of Punk Rock Band Television Dies at 73 Due to Brief Illness.

Check Out The Tweet Here:

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Andy Rourke after a lengthy illness with pancreatic cancer. Andy will be remembered as a kind and beautiful soul by those who knew him and as a supremely gifted musician by music fans. We request privacy at this sad time pic.twitter.com/KNehQxXoFz — Johnny Marr (@Johnny_Marr) May 19, 2023

