Akira Toriyama, the beloved creator of Dragon Ball, passed away at the age of 68, leaving behind an indelible legacy that touched the hearts of fans worldwide. His death shocked and saddened fans everywhere, who gathered in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to pay tribute to the manga legend. Fans mourn Toriyama's death by singing the anime's theme song and striking the iconic character Son Goku's spirit bomb pose from the series. Dragon Ball's popularity in Central and South America was evident as memorial events were held across the region. His passing marks the end of an era, leaving behind a void that will be felt deeply by fans everywhere. Akira Toriyama, Dragon Ball Series Creator, Passes Away at 68.

Argentine Fans Pay Tribute To Akira Toriyama

