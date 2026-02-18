Following their September 2025 wedding, Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco celebrated their first Valentine’s Day as a married couple with a personalised backyard date in Los Angeles. Blanco curated a romantic setting featuring a table for two draped in green moss and white roses shaped into a heart, with pink candles and fairy lights illuminating the garden. Eschewing traditional fine dining, the couple enjoyed a gourmet meal from a private hot dog cart, serving chilli cheese dogs and fries on "Love is Love" embossed plates. In photos shared with fans, Gomez happily posed with a massive bouquet of roses. Check out the photos below. Golden Globes 2026: Selena Gomez Dazzles in Custom Chanel Gown As She Walks the Red Carpet With Husband Benny Blanco (Watch Video).

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco’s First Valentine’s Day Celebration After Marriage

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HOLA! USA (@holausa)

