Ariana Grande Steps Out With Boyfriend Ethan Slater for Rare NYC Dinner Date, See Picture

Pop sensation Ariana Grande made a rare public appearance in New York City alongside her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, known for his role in Broadway's Spamalot. The couple, both clad in sleek all-black ensembles, radiated joy as they strolled through the city streets, captured in exclusive photos. Grande sported a black skirt, stylish black hat, high heels, and her trademark long-sleeved top with fluffy cuffs, showcasing her iconic ponytail. Meanwhile, Slater opted for a more casual look in a black fleece, track pants, and sneakers, his vibrant red hair adding a laid-back charm. The duo enjoyed dinner at a restaurant accompanied by Ariana's father and a friend, offering a glimpse into their rare outing. Ariana Grande’s Ex-Dalton Gomez Spotted Kissing Maika Monroe, Pic Goes Viral.

See Ariana Grande With Ethan Slater:

