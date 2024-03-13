Calling all Swifties! Get ready to relive the magic! Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) concert film, featuring five exclusive new songs, premieres this week on Disney+ on March 15. Indian fans can catch it on Disney+ Hotstar starting the same day. Swift’s concert film, directed by Sam Wrench, premiered in October last year. Taylor Swift’s ‘The Eras Tour’ Concert Film to Stream on Disney+ From March 15.

The Eras Tour Concert Film Arrives This March

