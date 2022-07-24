Viola Davis is all set to reprise her role in the DCEU as the actress will return as Amanda Waller in Black Adam. Announced during the Comic Con panel of the film, Waller will be making a brief appearance in the movie. The last time we saw Amanda Waller was during Peacemaker. Black Adam releases in theatres on October 21, 2022. Black Adam vs Superman? Dwayne Johnson Answers 'Depends on Who Is Playing' the Man of Steel (Watch Video).

Check Out The Source:

Viola Davis will return as Amanda Waller in #BlackAdam pic.twitter.com/pWP3pbyfBh — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) July 23, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)