While DC fans wonder if Henry Cavill will continue to be the DCEU's Superman, Dwayne Johnson has left the Hall H audience at Comic Con with quite the tease. Talking about Black Adam, Johnson was asked about who would between Superman and the Man in Black. Leaving the audiences with quite the ominous answer, he left them with saying "depends on who is playing Superman." Black Adam releases in theatres on October 21, 2022. Black Adam: Dwayne Johnson Is an Angry Supervillain in New Poster from the DC Film (View Pic).

Watch The Video:

