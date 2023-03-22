Looks like DC fans are finally getting Shazam vs Black Adam, but off screen as Zachary Levi might have just confirmed the reports of Dwayne Johnson not allowing Shazam to cameo in Black Adam. Taking to his Instagram stories, with the caption of "the truth shall set you free," to repost the reports of Johnson vetoing Shazam's cameo in the movie and not allowing characters from Black Adam to appear in Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the DC drama just keeps getting bigger. Black Adam vs Shazam: The Rock Cancelled Zachary Levi's Cameo in His DC Film - Reports.

Check Out the Post:

Zachary Levi seemingly reveals that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson did not allow characters from ‘Black Adam’ to appear in ‘Shazam 2’ post credits, and he also didn’t allow Shazam to appear in ‘Black Adam’ post credits. pic.twitter.com/RvQP5du8Ur — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 21, 2023

