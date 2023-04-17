Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes took the internet by a storm this weekend when the couple were spotted together at Coachella 2023. Reuniting almost a year after their breakup, the internet was swooned over again when the couple was seen sharing a kiss and dancing alongside each other at the festival. With them going viral all over the net, here is a compilation of their most popular videos from Coachella. Camila Cabello Confirms to Paparazzi That She and Shawn Mendes are Back Together After Clip of Them Kissing Went Viral From Coachella 2023 (Watch Video).

And the Internet Broke After This...

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spotted kissing at Coachella. pic.twitter.com/QK5r9I1VsK — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 15, 2023

They Got the Moves!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello dancing together at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/UpOFSsu6BV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) April 15, 2023

The Stans Are Having a Field Day With This One!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello at #Coachella. pic.twitter.com/amRRGDmYun — Pop Hive (@thepophive) April 15, 2023

Couldn't Get Any More Cuter!

Cutest video so far of Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes spotted kissing eachother a year after their break up at Coachella #COACHELLA2023 pic.twitter.com/zOyaQSeIiC — Kim Muca (@KimMuca_) April 15, 2023

The Little Kick at the End...

Another cute video from last night of Shawn and Camila pic.twitter.com/atSFGwy0fb — Mini❤️Hopeless Romantic (@July_Cancerbaby) April 16, 2023

Vision Boards Need to Be Updated!

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello reuniting was not on my 2023 vision board pic.twitter.com/ndAKGnKyLp — Link Lauren (@itslinklauren) April 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)