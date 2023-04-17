Almost a year after their breakup, Shawn Mendes and Camilla Cabello were spotted together at Coachella 2023 and shared a kiss with each other that surely went viral, however, there is no confirmation from either of them that they had gotten back together, until now. While leaving the festival, a paparazzi approached Camila asking her if the duo were back together, and to that the singer replied "yes." So, it looks like internet's favourite couple is officially back together. Video of Exes Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello Kissing at Coachella 2023 Goes Viral – WATCH.

Check Out Camila Cabello Confirming Getting Back With Shawn Mendes:

Camila Cabello confirms to a paparazzi that she and Shawn Mendes are back together. https://t.co/Ur6fWeN03w — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) April 16, 2023

