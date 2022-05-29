The most prestigious film festival, Cannes Film Festival 2022, wrapped up its 75th edition with the announcement of winners in different categories. Park Chan-wook bagged the award for best director while Boy From Heaven took home an award for best screenplay. Song Kang-ho took the Cannes award for Best Actor for his performance in Broker, while Zar Amir-Ebrahimi won Best Actress for Holy Spider. Cannes 2022: Shaunak Sen's Documentary 'All That Breathes' Wins L'OEil D'Or Award.

See The List Of 2022 Cannes Awards Winners Below: