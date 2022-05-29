The most prestigious film festival, Cannes Film Festival 2022, wrapped up its 75th edition with the announcement of winners in different categories. Park Chan-wook bagged the award for best director while Boy From Heaven took home an award for best screenplay. Song Kang-ho took the Cannes award for Best Actor for his performance in Broker, while Zar Amir-Ebrahimi won Best Actress for Holy Spider. Cannes 2022: Shaunak Sen's Documentary 'All That Breathes' Wins L'OEil D'Or Award.
See The List Of 2022 Cannes Awards Winners Below:
Palme d'Or: Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness
Ruben ÖSTLUND, lauréat de la Palme d'or pour TRIANGLE OF SADNESS (SANS FILTRE)
Grand Prix: Lukas Dhont, Close; Claire Denis, Stars at Noon — TIE
Lukas DHONT, lauréat du Grand Prix ex aequo pour CLOSE, avec l'acteur Eden DAMBRINE.
Lukas DHONT, award winner ex-aequo of the Grand Prix for CLOSE, with actor Eden DAMBRINE.
Best Director: Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave
PARK Chan-Wook, lauréat du Prix de la mise en scène pour HEOJIL KYOLSHIM (DECISION TO LEAVE)
Best Actress: Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, Holy Spider
Zar AMIR EBRAHIMI, lauréate du Prix d'interprétation féminine pour HOLY SPIDER (LES NUITS DE MASHHAD) de Ali ABBASI.
Best Actor: Song Kang-ho, Broker
SONG Kang-Ho, lauréat du Prix d'interprétation masculine pour BROKER (LES BONNES ÉTOILES) de KORE-EDA Hirokazu.
Best Screenplay: Tarik Saleh, Boy From Heaven
Tarik SALEH, lauréat du Prix du scénario pour BOY FROM HEAVEN (WALAD MIN AL JANNA)
Jury Prize: Félix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch, The Eight Mountains; Jerzy Skolimowski, EO — TIE
Charlotte VANDERMEERSCH et Felix VAN GROENINGEN, lauréats du Prix du Jury (ex aequo) pour LE OTTO MONTAGNE (LES HUIT MONTAGNES)
75th Anniversary Prize: Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne, Tori and Lokita
Jean-Pierre & Luc DARDENNE, lauréats du Prix du 75e pour TORI ET LOKITA (TORI AND LOKITA)
