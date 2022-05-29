The most prestigious film festival, Cannes Film Festival 2022, wrapped up its 75th edition with the announcement of winners in different categories. Park Chan-wook bagged the award for best director while Boy From Heaven took home an award for best screenplay.  Song Kang-ho took the Cannes award for Best Actor for his performance in Broker, while Zar Amir-Ebrahimi won Best Actress for Holy Spider. Cannes 2022: Shaunak Sen's Documentary 'All That Breathes' Wins L'OEil D'Or Award.

See The List Of 2022 Cannes Awards Winners Below:

Palme d'Or: Ruben Östlund, Triangle of Sadness

Grand Prix: Lukas Dhont, Close; Claire Denis, Stars at Noon — TIE

Best Director: Park Chan-wook, Decision to Leave

Best Actress: Zar Amir-Ebrahimi, Holy Spider

Best Actor: Song Kang-ho, Broker

Best Screenplay: Tarik Saleh, Boy From Heaven

Jury Prize: Félix Van Groeningen and Charlotte Vandermeersch, The Eight Mountains; Jerzy Skolimowski, EO — TIE

75th Anniversary Prize: Jean-Pierre & Luc Dardenne, Tori and Lokita

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)