Exciting news for Disney fans as it has been officially announced that Disney+ will be showcasing a breathtaking new restoration of Walt Disney's 1950 animated masterpiece, Cinderella. Set to make its debut on August 25, coinciding with World Princess Week, this release is a part of the ongoing Disney100 celebration and a tribute to Walt Disney Animation Studios' centennial. What makes this restoration truly special is that it will be the first time viewers can stream Cinderella in glorious 4K resolution. This achievement is the result of a dedicated effort by the Walt Disney Studios Restoration and Preservation team, collaborating closely with key individuals from Walt Disney Animation Studios.