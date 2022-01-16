Kim Sharma has shared a few pictures from her fun Disney Day outing with beau Leander Paes and it looks super fun. The couple is vacationing at the popular theme park, Magic Kingdom. These pictures of the couple from the theme park in the Walt Disney World in Florida are a must see.

Kim Sharma’s Disney Day With Leander Paes

