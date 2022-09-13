Jason Sudeikis has bagged the award for Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series at the 74th Emmy Awards. Starring in Ted Lasso and portraying the titular character in the sports-comedy-drama, the actor took home his second consecutive Emmy. Emmys 2022: Ted Lasso Star Brett Goldstein Wins His Second Emmy in a Row For Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.

Check Out the Tweet:

This Diamond Dog wins another #Emmy! Congrats to @JasonSudeikis on a second consecutive win for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series for @TedLasso (@AppleTVPlus)! 🐶💎 #Emmys #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/5KZo7sVLlc — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)