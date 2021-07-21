Demi Lovato took to social media to talk about how their experience of shooting a sex scene for the first time helped them feel good about their body. They said that they felt comfortable in thier own skin and that it was a huge achievement for them.

Take A Look At Her Post Below:

Had to film a sex scene today. My first one! I had a little anxiety going into it but the cast and crew were so professional and easy to work with, it calmed me down immediately. pic.twitter.com/L0yR4DfXXv — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 20, 2021

She Went On To Say:

I don’t always feel good in my skin, so when I do, AND I feel sexy enough to post - I do just that! It’s important to celebrate the little wins. Yay for this random burst of body confidence and yay for awkward hilarious sex 😂🖤 — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) July 20, 2021

