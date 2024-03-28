Tom Cruise's next mission in the Mission: Impossible franchise will demand the utmost of his agent's skills to ensure survival. According to Deadline, Katy O'Brian has joined the ensemble of the currently untitled eighth installment. Details surrounding O'Brian's character and the film's premise remain under wraps. The upcoming sequel is directed by Christopher McQuarrie. Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two: Tom Cruise Sprints Through London as He Films Scenes For His Upcoming Movie (View Pics and Video).

Katy O’Brian In Mission Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part Two

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deadline Hollywood (@deadline)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)