The teasers for Disney+ new shows Baymax and The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild are out! Announced during Disney+ Day, The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild is set to premiere on January 28, 2022, and Baymax is set to premiere during Summer 2022. A spin-off of their respective franchises, these Disney+ shows will feature returning cast members along with some new actors joining too.

Baymax Teaser:

The Ice Age Adventures of Buck Wild Teaser:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)