The wait is finally over and Marvel Studios has finally shared the official teaser of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. While the teaser was already leaked after the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Marvel took a couple of days to release the official one. One can see Doctor Strange meeting WandaVision in the teaser after things go haywire and will leave you wondering what will happen next.

Check Out The Video Below:

