To say the premiere for Don't Worry Darling was drama-free would be an understatement. From the controversy surrounding Olivia Wilde and Florence Pugh to the initial development of kicking out Shia LaBeouf, the film has had a wild time under the media eye. However, Chris Pine seems to be trending the most as the "zoned out" actor has made quite the impression at the premiere of the film. From looking absolutely clueless in interviews to Harry Styles... spitting on him? The internet just can't get enough of him. Lets take a look at some of the best reactions from the net surrounding Chris Pine. Did Harry Styles Spit on a Bemused Chris Pine at 'Don't Worry Darling' Venice Film Festival Premiere? Viral Video Leaves Twitterati Baffled!

He Is About to Commence the Hunger Games...

why does chris pine look like he’s about to unwillingly train some tributes for the 74th hunger games rn pic.twitter.com/emfofQ8NCd — 2 🏡💌 (@sweetsatelIite) September 5, 2022

Iconic!

chris pine at the don't worry darling premierepic.twitter.com/BqiF60dAcJ — 💭camila (@cinemaIwt) September 5, 2022

About to Get the Best Sleep!

chris pine putting on his sunglasses as the lights cut… oh that man is taking a nap pic.twitter.com/e1fN4EXFfs — mirrorball 🛋 (@tracesofswift) September 5, 2022

We Don't Need Sleep... We Need Answers!

#HarryStyles appears to spit on Chris Pine i won't sleep until i know the truth pic.twitter.com/wLXjIHTYgU — JZMaclin (@Mac70J) September 6, 2022

A New Meme Template Just Dropped...

A Full Fledged Investigation!

someone needs to begin a full fledged investigation into what happened on that don’t worry darling set… wdym harry styles spitting on chris pine on NATIONAL TELEVISION? pic.twitter.com/jpow9JT8pk — ceo of kory (@korysverse) September 6, 2022

Rethinking It...

chris pine rethinking his entire life decisions that lead him to this point pic.twitter.com/Xp8YjANTiM — cat.🦫 (@lordeonfilm) September 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)