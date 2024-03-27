Dua Lipa and Callum Turner recently enjoyed a romantic evening in Paris, France. The couple was spotted holding hands and wearing matching outfits, capturing the attention of many. However, during their outing, a fan attempted to take a selfie with Dua. Unfortunately, her bodyguard intervened forcefully, causing the fan's phone to drop to the ground unnoticed by Dua, who continued walking ahead. Dua Lipa Clicked With Boyfriend Callum Turner in Los Angeles! Check Out New Pics of the Couple.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner In Paris

📹 | @DUALIPA and Callum Turner in Paris, France this morning (Via taoualitamar) pic.twitter.com/r2wLKxSlQy — Dua Lipa Hungary (@dlipahungary) March 26, 2024

