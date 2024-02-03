Dua Lipa and Callum Turner are painting the town red with their romantic tale. The two, who were first spotted together at the Masters of the Air afterparty in London earlier this year, have made their romance official with their PDA-filled moments. In the latest pictures, Dua was spotted with her boyfriend at the Sunset Tower in Los Angeles, where the couple appeared cosy and affectionate. Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Confirm Romance with PDA-Filled Moments on Dinner Date; Pics of the Couple Kissing Take the Internet by Storm.

Dua Lipa And Callum Turner In LA

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner at Sunset Tower in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/MjYuIJuEEo — 21 (@21metgala) February 2, 2024

