Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco have been spotted together on numerous occasions ever since they went public with their relationship. The couple has now been photographed together at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards. The singer was seen at the event along with her boyfriend, and we bet, this is surely going to cheer up Selena’s fans. Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Lock Lips at 2024 Golden Globes! Singer Posts Steamy Pic with Her Boyfriend on Instagram.

Selena Gomez And Benny Blanco At Emmys 2024

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco at the #Emmys 🤍 pic.twitter.com/wfaNPzl80H — Selena Gomez Greece 🇬🇷 (@GomezUpdatesGR) January 16, 2024

