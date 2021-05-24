Academy Award-winning director Chloé Zhao’s Eternals trailer is here. They are the alien race with amazing superpowers staying hidden for generations. What makes them special is not the special abilities but their unique life. While Richard Madden can fly and Angelia Jolie can create any weapon out of cosmic energy, Lauren Ridloff is a deaf superhero, Brian Tyree Henry is a gay superhero. The diversity in the story is quite unique for the Marvel Universe. Kit Harrington is Black Knight and Don Lee is Gilgamesh, Kumail Nanjiani is Kingo, Salma Hayek plays Ajak, Lia McHugh is Sprite, Barry Keoghan plays Druig. The movie will release in the theatres in November

Check out the trailer of The Eternals here...

"Throughout the years we have never interfered, until now." Watch the brand-new teaser trailer for Marvel Studios' #Eternals and experience it in theaters this November. pic.twitter.com/ey0ZMWRzF9 — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) May 24, 2021

