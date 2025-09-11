Chinese actor and singer Yu Menglong, also known as Alan Yu, has passed away at the age of 37 after reportedly falling from a building in Beijing. His management team confirmed the heartbreaking news on Weibo, stating, “With unbearable sorrow, we announce that our beloved Menglong fell to his death on Sept 11. Police have ruled out any criminality. We hope he rests in peace and his loved ones remain strong.” Yu first rose to fame with his role in the hit web drama Go Princess Go and later starred in the fantasy romance Eternal Love as Bai Zhen. He made his acting debut in 2011 with The Little Prince and went on to build a successful career in film, television and music. Rest In Peace Yu Menglong! South Korean Actor Choi Jung Woo, Best Known for His Roles in ‘City Hunter’ and ‘Doctor Stranger’, Dies at 68.

Chinese Actor Yu Menglong Dies at 37 – View Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KoreanShowbiz (@koreanshowbizzz)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)