Shares of Eternal Ltd (NSE: Eternal) traded higher on Thursday, rising 2.42 per cent to INR 290.35 on the NSE in early trade. The stock gained after the company reported a sharp jump in profitability for the December quarter of FY26. Eternal, the parent of Zomato and Blinkit, posted a 72.88 per cent year-on-year rise in consolidated net profit to INR 102 crore, driven by strong revenue growth from its quick commerce business. In a key management update, founder Deepinder Goyal resigned as Director, MD and CEO, effective February 1. The board has recommended his appointment as Vice Chairman and Director for a five-year term, signalling continuity in strategic leadership. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 22, 2026: Hindustan Petroleum, Eternal and Bank of India Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

