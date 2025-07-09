The Mumbai police recently arrested Vedika Prakash Shetty, former secretary of actress Alia Bhatt on charges of cheating. Vedika Shetty was arrested from Bengaluru. It is learnt that Vedika Shetty absconded after stealing over INR 76 lakh from the account of Alia Bhatt's company, Eternal Sunshine Production Private Limited. According to reports, Shetty, former personal assistant of Alia Bhatt, swindled money from Bhatt’s production house and from the actress' accounts. It is learnt that Shetty fraudulently obtained over INR 76 lakh from these two accounts using fake bills. The development comes after Alia Bhatt's mother, Soni Razdan, lodged a complaint against Shetty earlier this year. ‘Some Things Don’t Need Words’: Alia Bhatt Reacts After Seeing Husband Ranbir Kapoor As Lord Rama in ‘Ramayana’ (See Post).

Alia Bhatt's Former Secretary Arrested for Cheating

Mumbai Police has arrested actor Alia Bhatt's former secretary Vedika Prakash Shetty on charges of cheating from Bengaluru. Vedika Shetty had absconded after stealing over Rs 76 lakh from the account of Alia Bhatt's company, Eternal Sunshine Production Private Limited, say… — ANI (@ANI) July 9, 2025

