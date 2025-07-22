Eternal Ltd (NSE: ETERNAL), the parent of Zomato and Blinkit, saw its shares open at INR 293.00 on Tuesday, July 22, sharply higher than the previous close of INR 271.70. By 9:35 AM, the stock surged 13.64% to trade at INR 308.75, nearing its upper circuit limit of INR 312.40. This rally comes despite the company reporting a steep 90% year-on-year drop in consolidated net profit for Q1FY26, down to INR 25 crore from INR 253 crore last year. Revenue, however, grew 70% to INR 7,167 crore, driven by strong performance from Zomato and Blinkit. Stocks To Buy or Sell Today, July 22, 2025: Oberoi Realty, Bajaj Finance, Havells India and UltraTech Cement Among Shares That May Remain in Spotlight on Tuesday.

Eternal (Zomato) Share Price Today, July 22:

Zomato Parent Eternal Ltd Shares Jump on NSE (Photo Credits: nseindia.com)

