Following the release of Extraction 2, Chris Hemsworth and director Sam Hargrave took to the stage of Tudum 2023 to make a huge announcement. The duo confirmed that Extraction 3 is officially in development at Netflix and that Tyler Rake will return once more. No other update on the project was offered. Extraction 2 Movie Review: Chris Hemsworth's Netflix Film Impresses With Its Well-Choreographed Action Scenes (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Post:

Chris Hemsworth confirms that 'Extraction 3' is currently in the works pic.twitter.com/OPicpD9Hb0 — ScreenTime (@screentime) June 17, 2023

