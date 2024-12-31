After years of legal proceedings, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have finally settled their divorce. The former couple finalised their separation on December 30, 2024, with both signing off on the agreement, reports People. “More than eight years ago, Angelina filed for divorce from Mr Pitt. She and the children left all of the properties they had shared with Mr Pitt, and since that time she has focused on finding peace and healing for their family," a statement by Jolie's lawyer, James Simon, reads. Jolie originally filed for divorce on September 19, 2016, following an alleged incident on a private plane where she claimed Pitt was abusive to her and their children. Brad Pitt Claims Ex-Wife Angelina Jolie Kept Hundreds of Emails Hidden To Conceal USD 500 Million Chateau Miraval Winery Sale.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie Reach Divorce Settlement

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt reach a divorce settlement after more than 8 years, People reports. pic.twitter.com/cZPeDnq6Ro — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) December 31, 2024

