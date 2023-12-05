Rockstar Games' confirmation of Grand Theft Auto 6's active devGTA 6 Launch for Real? From Release Date To Price, Everything To Know About Rockstar Games' Untitled Grand Theft Auto GameelopmGTA 6 Launch for Real? From Release Date To Price, Everything To Know About Rockstar Games' Untitled Grand Theft Auto Gameent unveiled more than intended due to a major leak. Amidst this upheaval, the company not only acknowledged the game's progress but also unveiled several long-rumored aspects. Prominently, GTA 6 will feature its first playable female character, Lucia. A Hispanic woman from Latin American roots, Lucia stands at 5'3", aged in her late 20s or early 30s, and romantically involved with Jason. Her intriguing backstory involves a past stint in jail, fleeing to Vice City before the game's events. Adding depth, she's revealed as a skilled hacker, promising an exciting new dimension to the GTA universe. GTA 6 Launch for Real? From Release Date To Price, Everything To Know About Rockstar Games' Untitled Grand Theft Auto Game.

See GTA 6 Latest Update:

Meet Lucia, the Latina protagonist of GTA 6: - A Hispanic woman of Latin American origin - 5’3 in height (160cm/1.6m) - In her late 20s or early 30s - In a relationship with Jason - Was in jail and fled to Vice City before the events of the game - Seems to be a hacker pic.twitter.com/m91Wr7qP1p — GTA 6 News (@GTA6Newswire) October 31, 2023

See The Latest About GTA Here:

Lucia will be the first female protagonist in the GTA saga. pic.twitter.com/2TPEAPzdCI — Pop Base (@PopBase) December 4, 2023

