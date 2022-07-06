Harry Styles' "As It Was" has broken a record of the longest running Number 1 hit on the Billboard Chart for Global 200 Singles. It has now been #1 for 12 weeks. Congratulations Harry!

"As It Was" by @Harry_Styles breaks the record for the longest-running #1 hit on the Billboard Global 200 singles chart (12 weeks).

