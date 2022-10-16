Harry Styles has been hit on his crotch by a fan yet again. In his recent concert in Chicago during his Love on Tour, a fan threw a water bottle at him that hit him directly in his groin. But being a good sport Harry said "shake it off" to himself and took it like a champ. Some fans were concerned about the amount of things he gets thrown at him in concerts and how they seem to mostly hit him in the groin, other fans found the incident funny. Lizzo Shares New Photos with Harry Styles.

Watch Video Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)