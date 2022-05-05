The makers of upcoming TV series, House of the Dragon unveiled a few new posters from the saga today and they look intriguing. Right from Matt Smith as the Prince, Emma D'Arcy as Princess to Paddy Considine as Lord of the Seven Kingdoms, all look intriguing in the picture. FYI, the show is a prequel to the television series Game of Thrones. House of the Dragon: Game of Thrones Prequel Series to Premiere on HBO Max on August 21, 2022!

Prince Daemon Targaryen:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

King Viserys Targaryen:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by House of the Dragon (@houseofthedragonhbo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)