With Avatar: The Way of Water being just a few weeks ahead of us and the production on Avatar 3 complete with one-third of the fourth film been shot, James Cameron has confirmed that he has plans for a sixth and seventh Avatar too. While this does sound interesting, Cameron has said that the movies might not go past Avatar 3 if they fail to make any money. Avatar - The Way of Water: James Cameron's Sci-Sequel Needs to Make Over $2 Billion Just to Break Even at the Box Office.

Check Out the Tweet:

James Cameron says he already has plans for #Avatar 6 & 7 pic.twitter.com/Y1I4EMoslT — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 30, 2022

Cameron before had expressed interest too in letting someone else handle the franchise, and here he pretty much confirms it. Saying that he will be 89 by the time those movies will be ready, he will have to train someone else to direct them. Avatar Director James Cameron Says He May Pass the Baton to Trustworthy Filmmaker for Final Films.

Check Out the Tweet:

“I’d be 89 by then, Obviously, I’m not going to be able to make Avatar movies indefinitely, the amount of energy required ... I would have to train somebody ... because, I don’t care how smart you are as a director, you don’t know how to do this"https://t.co/JoCPnkMRpX — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) November 30, 2022

