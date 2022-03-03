Aquaman star Jason Momoa has confirmed that he’d be seen as the villain in Fast and Furious 10. During the premiere of The Batman, when he was asked about his role in the Vin Diesel starrer, Momoa confirmed to ET saying, “It’s fun, I get to play the bad guy, which I haven't gotten to do for a while. Now, I get to be the bad boy. A very flamboyant bad boy. A little panache!”

Jason Momoa in Fast And Furious 10

Jason Momoa officially confirms he's playing 'the bad guy' in 'Fast 10' 'The very flamboyant bad boy' in fact 😆 (via @etnow | https://t.co/TdFa8s2lYS) pic.twitter.com/ume3RKviBd — Fandom (@getFANDOM) March 3, 2022

