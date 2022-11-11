Jason Momoa showed off his butt on Jimmy Kimmel Live show and internet is going mad (in a good way). The superstar flaunted his love for malo, a Hawaiian garment worn by men, as he stripped down mid-interview and showed what he's wearing under his pants. "That's a traditional malo," Momoa said while going bold on the show. Jason Momoa to Produce Biopic on Hawaiian Surfing Icon Duke Kahanamoku.

Watch Video:

Jason Momoa strips down in the middle of Jimmy Kimmel interview. https://t.co/aVGiGc6mN7 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)