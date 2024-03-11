Even among the top-class celebrities from the cinema attending the prestigious award night, Messi the dog, seen in the Oscar-winning film Anatomy Of A Fall, managed to grab everyone's attention with its surprise appearance at the 96th edition of the Academy Awards. Jimmy Kimmel, who was hosting the grand night, took to his Instagram to share a hilarious video of the cute dog. Jimmy's post featured a video of Messi marking his territory on Matt Damon's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Sharing the video, Jimmy wrote, "Such a good boy.". For those wondering, Matt Damon and Jimmy Kimmel have been having this playful ongoing feud for years, and they keep trolling each other on public platforms. And this time, it was the Oscar 2024 presenter's turn. Oscars 2024: Anatomy of a Fall's Messi The Dog 'Claps' for Robert Downey Jr's Win and Turns Viral Sensation, Even Ryan Gosling is Amused! (Watch Video).

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel)

