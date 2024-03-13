WWE star John Cena surprised his fans at the 96th Academy Awards (Oscars 2024) on Sunday when he went completely naked on stage. Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel had called the American wrestler on stage to present the best costume design award. Soon after the video went viral, fans reacted and flooded social media with his pictures of walking out naked at the Academy Awards. One of the reactions that made headlines was of Andrew Tate, the controversial social media influencer who stated that a WWE icon participating in a naked walk at the Oscars was part of a humiliation ritual. In his video, Tate looked angry, stating the renowned star was only "satisfying his gay paymasters." In his heated conversation, he affirmed that no one can convince him to watch his movie. Interestingly, Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate were detained in Romania and also handed an arrest warrant issued by British authorities over sexual offence charges.

Watch Andrew Tate reaction video on John Cena's naked walk

Andrew Tate says John Cena was doing his humiliation ritual to satisfy his “gay paymasters” at The Oscars. pic.twitter.com/KgCNIdKlb5 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) March 11, 2024

