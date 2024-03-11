At the Oscars 2024, John Cena surprised everyone by appearing nearly naked while presenting the award for best costume design. But was he really nude? Absolutely not! He wore minimal attire. Cena, 46, had measures in place to prevent any wardrobe mishaps. The behind-the-scenes video reveals Cena sporting only a modesty pouch to conceal his intimate areas—a form of underwear providing coverage both in front and behind. Shocked, right? See the video below to witness the moment for yourself! Oscars 2024: John Cena Streaks, Actor Goes Naked on Stage To Present Best Costume Design Award for Poor Things (Watch Videos).

John Cena's Backstage Video At Oscars 2024

