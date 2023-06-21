Jonathan Majors had appeared at NYC’s at Manhattan Criminal Court for his hearing. The actor who had been arrested in March for harassment and assault, his trial date has been set to August 3. During his court appearance, Jonathan was joined by his girlfriend Meagan Good and the two were photographed holding hands while entering and exiting the court. Meagan was dressed up in a nude fitted dress that she teamed up with matching trench coat. She completed her look with pair of sunglasses, clutch and matching stilettoes. Jonathan Majors Assault Case: Marvel Star Appears Virtually in Court in Ongoing Trial.

Jonathan Majors With Girlfriend Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors and girlfriend Meagan Good photographed at first court date for his assault case. https://t.co/zIjna6TmPj — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 20, 2023

Marvel star Jonathan Majors arrives in court holding hands with girlfriend Meagan Good. Once inside the courtroom, Good had her arm around Majors and stroked his head. Majors is facing assault and harassment charges for a case involving an ex-girlfriend. pic.twitter.com/jncMh4POO8 — Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) June 20, 2023

At Court

Jonathan Majors brought a bible to court with him. Yeah he did that, he's guilty pic.twitter.com/1xoghTcRHA — T'Challa Fan (@2TChalla2Stan) June 20, 2023

