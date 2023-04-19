After being dropped by his talent agency and management, Jonathan Majors has reportedly been removed from many upcoming projects as well. Set to star in an adaptation of The Man in My Basement, a Texas Rangers MLB team ad campaign and a Fifth Estate Otis Redding biopic - Majors was attached to all of these. However, given the recent domestic abuse allegations made against the star, he will no longer be a part of them. Jonathan Majors Dropped by His Talent Agency Amidst Allegations of Domestic Abuse - Reports.

Check Out the Tweet:

Jonathan Majors has been dropped from a number of projects as well as his management & publicity team. These projects include: - An adaption of ‘The Man in my Basement’ - An ad campaign for the Texas Rangers MLB team - A Fifth Estate Otis Redding biopic (Source: Deadline) pic.twitter.com/48L2fRJq3f — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) April 18, 2023

