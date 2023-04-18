Jonathan Majors has been reportedly dropped by his managers and talent agency, Entertainment 360. The news comes right after Majors was arrested in the prior weeks for allegedly assaulting his girlfriend in New York City. Entertainment 360 were Majors' long-time partners, and the reasoning behind his drop was due to "issues surrounding the actor's personal behaviour" according to reports. Jonathan Majors' Lawyer Rejects Domestic Dispute Charges, Says ‘He Is Completely Innocent’- Reports.

Check Out the Reports:

Jonathan Majors has been dropped by his talent manager, Deadline reports. pic.twitter.com/4fZp6oP0lN — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 18, 2023

